Winners announced for today's weekly fundraising draw in aid of the Foyle Hospice in Derry

The winners of the weekly Foyle Hospice fundraising draw on Thursday, August 26, 2021, were:
£1,000 – Ann Doherty – promoter Kathleen Gallagher
£300 – Rollover
£200 – Teresa Gill – individual member
£100 – Rosemary Doherty – promoter Donna Christy
£50 – Mary Willis – promoter Mary Willis
