Man with ‘appalling’ record jailed after driving incident

A man with an ‘appalling’ criminal record has been jailed and disqualified from driving after failing to cooperate with police following a motoring incident.

Declan Butcher, 31, whose address was given as Glenmill Park in Limavady, pleaded guilty to charges of failing to provide a specimen while suspected of driving while unfit and possession of Class C drug diazepam on May 30, 2021.

A charge of driving when unfit through drink or drugs was withdrawn.

On the date in question, a Public Prosecution Service (PPS) representative said, a member of the public reported that a vehicle had collided with a gate in the Bank Place area of the city.

A nearby substation was also damaged.

The court was told that the defendant was found asleep and there was a ‘strong smell’ of liquor.

The public prosecutor said yellow tablets, believed to be diazepam, were found in Butcher’s shoe.

When asked to provide a specimen he refused.

During police interview the 31-year-old said he had no recollection of the incident and provided no medical reason which explained why his memory would be impaired.

Defence solicitor Paddy MacDermott said his client really doesn’t know what he was doing in the area because he was ‘very intoxicated, and more than that’ given that drugs were discovered.

He described as ‘appalling’ Butcher’s criminal record but added that he has no driving convictions.

The court heard that Butcher has been in custody since June 30 when he breached bail conditions.

Mr MacDermott asked for credit to be given for a guilty plea that was submitted at the first opportunity.

Deputy District Judge McCourt sentenced Butcher to one month in prison and disqualified him from driving for a period of 12 months until tested again.