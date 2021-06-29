Man accused of being ‘heavily involved’ in drugs supply granted bail

A man from the Republic of Ireland who is charged with supplying drugs in Derry has been released on bail.

The defendant, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with six offences including possessing cannabis with intent to supply, being concerned in the supply of the same drug, conspiracy to cultivate cannabis and possessing criminal property.

The offences are alleged to have been committed between December 26, 2020 and June 25, 2021.

Derry Magistrate’s Court was told that on June 25 the defendant’s address was searched when police found 130g of suspected cannabis.

A police officer said that £4,200 in cash was seized along with four mobile phones.

During police interview the accused provided ‘no explanation’ for the cash and said he didn’t believe it was 130g of cannabis.

Material was extracted from two mobile phones, a PSNI officer explained, which contained offers to sell herbal cannabis and reference to cultivating cannabis.

The court heard that he made admissions to supplying friends and further enquiries are required.

“Police believe he is highly involved in the supply of drugs in the city,” the officer added.

He said the defendant has 55 convictions in the south of Ireland, mainly for road traffic offences.

Objecting to bail, the officer expressed concerns that the defendant could abscond while on bail and interfere with the course of justice by deleting a Facebook account.

A defence solicitor said his client lived in homeless accommodation.

He submitted that some of the £4,200 in cash relates to the sale of a car and he has ‘no trappings of wealth’.

Drugs were bought in bulk, the defence solicitor said, along with a number of friends who ‘share drugs about’.

The defendant was described as a middle-aged man who has been living in Derry for three or four years.

The court was also told that he has little by way of a relevant criminal record.

Concluding, he raised concerns about the possibility of the man’s homeless accommodation being withdrawn.

Deputy District Judge McStay granted the defendant his own bail of £400.

Amongst bail conditions, he must sign twice weekly at Waterside Police Station, is permitted to own one mobile phone with one SIM card with details provided to police who have the right to access it.