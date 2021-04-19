Police appeal for information after weekend hit and run in Derry

Contact
Police are appealing for information following a report of a hit and run road traffic collision in the Buncrana Road area of Derry on Sunday.
Inspector McManus said, “At around 4:55pm, it was reported that a silver BMW and a silver SAAB were involved in a road traffic collision.
“It was reported the driver of the SAAB failed to remain at the scene and made off at speed towards the Elagh Road following the incident.
"A woman aged in her 40’s, who was the driver of the BMW, was taken to hospital for her injures which were not believed to be life threatening.
“The SAAB was later reportedly found set alight in the nearby area.
"Enquiries are continuing and I would appeal anyone who has information or dash cam footage in relation to the incident to please contact police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1327 18/04/21.
