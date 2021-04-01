Special vaccination clinic held at homeless support centre in Derry

Homeless charity Depaul have welcomed a mass vaccination that took place at their Foyle Haven Day Centre in Derry yesterday afternoon where over 40 people experiencing homelessness received their first vaccination.

The vaccination clinic was delivered in partnership with the Western Health and Social Care Trust.

Depaul’s Senior Services Manager for Northern Ireland Deirdre Canavan said: “We were delighted to see vulnerable people who are experiencing homelessness receive their vaccine today.

"We have advocated hard to see this happen and today is a really positive day for our service users and for those we have been supporting throughout the pandemic.

“Depaul have been very much on the front line in terms of protecting vulnerable people from the dangers of the virus.

"Our staff have gone to great lengths to protect and save lives and ensure vital services remained accessible throughout the pandemic.”