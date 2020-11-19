Community groups say attack on postal worker was not 'politically motivated' but a 'cowardly and criminal act'

Contact
The postal worker was robbed in the Bligh's Lane area of the city
Creggan Neighbourhood Partnership and Creggan Enterprises have offered their support to the Post Office worker whose van was targeted and robbed today in Creggan.
The PSNI said that shortly before 8.45am it was reported that a Silver Fiesta was stolen from outside a house in the Clon Eagh area.
A few minutes after it was stolen it was reported this car collided with another vehicle on Buncrana Road before making off. It is then believed that around 9:25am two men driving a silver Fiesta approached the driver of the postal van in the Bligh’s Lane area and threatened him before removing parcels and making off towards the Bogside.
A man has since been arrested in connection with this incidents and is currently in custody.
Condemning the incident Creggan Neighbourhood Partnership and Creggan Enterprises said: "It is clear from direct community engagement that this was not a politically motivated incident, this was a cowardly and criminal act which not only causes further anxiety and stress for postal workers who have worked ceaselessly throughout the pandemic – but also impacts negatively on the many families and isolated individuals throughout the area who await vital communications and supplies at this time.
"The post office provides a critical service for this area which has been undermined by the anti-community acts of a small number of individuals.
"We also understand that the same individuals had stolen a family vehicle from an area in Skeoge earlier that day – and we would extend our support and solidarity to the family concerned."
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Neil McCafferty with a photo of his favourite team, Wolverhampton Wanderers F.C. with a photo of his hometown in the background
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.