Popular Sister Clare prayer meeting moves online from tonight

Face to face meetings can no longer take place due to the new restrictions

clarecrockett

The late Sr Clare Crockett.

Reporter:

Staff reporter

A weekly meeting for people to pray to the late Derry nun Sr Clare Crockett has moved online due to the new coronavirus restrictions.
The live stream will now take place on Micky Doherty's Facebook page every Monday at 8.30pm.
A different local singer will provide the music each week and Mr Doherty will lead a decade of the rosary.
"A lot of people are turning to Sr Clare in these very difficult and worrying times and  I have been inundated with people asking me to do this," said Mr Doherty.
"As we cannot meet in person I have decided to move the prayer group online."
The first stream of the prayer group will take place at 8.30pm tonight, Monday October 5.

