Beautiful new mural in Derry's Brandywell in memory of Sister Clare Crockett

A poignant mural in memory of a young Derry nun who many hope will be made a saint was completed yesterday.

The stunning piece of public art features Sr Clare Crockett, who was just 33-years-old when she died during an earthquake in Ecuador in 2016.

Since her death many people from across the world have begun praying to her and her grave in the City Cemetery has become a place of pilgrimage.

The piece was created in just two days by local company UV Arts, who are the group behind the famous Derry Girls mural in the city centre.

Sr Clare's mural is on the side of the Ladbroke's Bookmakers on Deanery Street, where it has already caused quite a stir.

"We've had people stopping and getting out of their cars to have a look," said Sr Clare's sister, Shauna Gill.

"Even when it was just the outline people knew immediately who it was."

The mural was funded through donations for holy candles.

"This mural belongs to the people of Derry," said Mrs Gill.

"It has been paid for through their generosity."

Throughout the coronavirus pandemic Sr Clare's photograph has been displayed in the windows of homes across the city, as people pray for her intercession during the coronavirus pandemic,

A novena prayer to Sister Clare Crockett, which was written by her holy order, Servant Sisters of the Home of the Mother, is also said to be bringing great comfort to people.

Since her death several miracles have been attributed to her and calls have been made for her to be made a saint.

"Her grave has become a place of pilgrimage and people are praying to her," explained Mrs Gill.

"Sometimes when we go to the cemetery we can't get near to the grave because there are so many people at it."

A blessing of the new mural by Bishop Donal McKeown will take place this Sunday, August 16 at 6pm.

This will be followed by a candle lit rosary at the Brandywell grotto at 6.30pm and Mass at the grotto at 7pm.

The Brandywell Road will be closed from the roundabout at the Lone Moore Road down towards the grotto and the Lecky Road will be closed for Barr's Takeaway to the grotto.

There will be seven hand sanitising stations along the route where holy candles will be for sale for a suggested donation of £2.

"We have asked people to be vigilant with social distancing and that anyone who can wear a mask should do so," added Mrs Gill.