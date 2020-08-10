One new Covid-19 death and 76 new cases over the weekend in the North

One new coronavirus death and 76 positive cases were recorded in Northern Ireland over the weekend, according to Department of Health (DoH) statistics.

The first death in the country for 27 days occurred on August 8, with the last coming on July 12.

DoH statistics show that 557 have now died of coronavirus in NI.

The department no longer publishes statistics on Saturday and Sunday therefore the number of positive cases on Mondays takes in both days.

In the Derry City and Strabane council area 11,616 people have been tested since the beginning of the pandemic, returning 235 positive results.

Five people have tested positive in the council area in the past seven days.