One new Covid-19 death and 76 new cases over the weekend in the North

Contact
Coronavirus
One new coronavirus death and 76 positive cases were recorded in Northern Ireland over the weekend, according to Department of Health (DoH) statistics.
The first death in the country for 27 days occurred on August 8, with the last coming on July 12.
DoH statistics show that 557 have now died of coronavirus in NI.
The department no longer publishes statistics on Saturday and Sunday therefore the number of positive cases on Mondays takes in both days.
In the Derry City and Strabane council area 11,616 people have been tested since the beginning of the pandemic, returning 235 positive results.
Five people have tested positive in the council area in the past seven days.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.