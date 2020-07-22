North West Migrants Forum holding 5k 'Community Walk towards Racial Equality'

North West Migrants forum (NWMF) is inviting anyone and everyone to come along to join it’s 5k “Community walk towards racial equality” in St Columns Park on Saturday 25th July at 12pm.

The Derry-Londonderry based charity is holding the community walk in facilitation with their Friendly Faces Club that exists to connect people and communities while promoting good health and well-being.

PPE equipment, such as facemasks and gloves, will be available for everyone in attendance and there will also be a light lunch provided at the outdoor facilities of Café in the Park.

Aynaz Zarif, the Friendly Faces coordinator from North West Migrant Forum said: “Since the beginning of the Covid-19 lockdown, all of our groups, have gone online and met virtually so we are very excited to be getting to meet in person again.

"As with all the services and events we run at the NWMF, the core purpose of everything we do is to help us move towards a society where all human rights are respected and equality, justice and fairness are guaranteed for all citizens. Holding this community walk is a way to help us raise awareness for our cause while also having fun and staying fit in the process.

"We also want to reassure everyone that as per the government regulations, groups of up to 30 people are allowed to gather outdoors so therefore we will be allocating participants to different groups, with a maximum of 30 per group. This event is suitable for everyone aged 11+ but families with children under 11 are also welcome to attend however the NWMF will not be responsible for anyone in attendance under the age of 11."