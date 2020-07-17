One Coronavirus related death recorded in Derry council area in week ending July 10

Statistics published today show that one Coronavirus-related death was recorded in the Derry and Strabane area in the week ending July 10.

The new report by the NI Statistics and Research Agency (NISRA) covers the week July 4 - July 10 and shows that the tragic death toll in Derry City and Strabane rose by one to 29.

Across the entire country there have been 68 positive Coronavirus cases confirmed in the past 14 days.

Yesterday, July 16, four positive Coronavirus cases were recorded in the Derry City & Strabane Council area.

They are the first positive cases to be recorded in the council area for over a month.

The Public Health Agency has said that these types of incidents are to be expected with lockdown restrictions easing which is why the Test, Trace and Protect programme is in place.

The council area still has the second lowest number of cases out of all eleven districts with a total of 216 positive cases.

Belfast has the highest with 1,420 cases and Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon the second highest with 747.

People in Derry have been warned to remain vigilant and to avoid complacency as society and business reopens.

Latest figures published today by NISRA show that three deaths involving COVID-19 occurred in the last week, from July 4 - 10, bringing the total of COVID-19 related deaths to 844.

Of this total, 440 (52.1%) took place in hospital, 347 (41.1%) in care homes, eight (0.9%) in hospices and 49 (5.8%) at residential addresses or other locations. The 355 deaths which occurred in care homes and hospices involved 81 separate establishments.

The comparative number of deaths reported daily by the Department of Health to 10th July was 555. These figures are based on patients having previously tested positive for the virus, whereas the NISRA figures are based on the information entered on death certificates, completed by medical professionals. They may or may not have previously tested positive for the virus.

Further analysis, which includes deaths of care home residents in hospital, shows that of the 426 deaths of care home residents involving COVID-19 in the year to date to 10th July 2020, 81.5% (347) occurred in a care home, with the remaining 79 occurring in hospital. On this basis, deaths of care home residents account for 50.5% of all COVID-19 related deaths; however, no assumptions can be made in relation to where or when the deceased contracted the disease.

Separate analyses based on the date of death registration, shows that the provisional number of total deaths from all causes registered in Northern Ireland in the week ending 10th July 2020 (week 27) was 275, 14 less than in week 26 and 20 more than the 5-year average of 255. Over the last 15 weeks in total, 1,021 ‘excess deaths’ (deaths above the average for the corresponding period in previous years) have been registered in Northern Ireland, with the number of ‘excess deaths’ in the year to date to 10th July totalling 762.

COVID-19 was mentioned on the death certificate for nine (3.3%) of the 275 deaths registered in week 27. This is two fewer than last week (week 26) and brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths registered in the calendar year 2020 to 844.

Persons aged 75 and over accounted for two-thirds (65.6%) of all deaths and 79.9% of COVID‑19 related deaths registered this calendar year up to 10th July.

For COVID-19 related deaths, those with an address in Belfast Local Government District (LGD) accounted for 242 (28.7%) of the 844 deaths registered in the calendar year to 10th July.