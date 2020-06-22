McLaughlin seeks Committee agreement to address regional imbalance

Contact
SDLP Economy Spokesperson, Sinead McLaughlin MLA made a proposal at the Economy Committee today, that the Economic Advisory Group should have a mandate and focus on addressing regional imbalance.
The Foyle MLA said: “Last week, I raised serious concerns when I learnt of the makeup of the Economic Advisory Group. While there is a tremendous wealth of experience on the Group and we will work closely with them, it beggars belief that there are no representatives of trade unions, the social economy or the community and voluntary sector. I was also disappointed when the Minister confirmed, in a written response to me, that the Group would not have a focus on addressing regional imbalance across the North.
“Today at the Economy Committee, I proposed that we write to Minister Dodds and ask her to widen representation at this critical Group and add a focus on regional imbalance. Unfortunately, this proposal was defeated but I will continue to make this case at every given opportunity.
“We must build back better and chart an economic recovery that is fairer, greener and works for people across the North. A good start would be an Advisory Group that is more reflective of the society we want to build together.”
