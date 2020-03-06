Contact
There will be a blood donation session in Derry next week.
The session will be held at the Clooney Hall Centre North West Methodist Mission at Clooney Terrace, on Friday, March 13.
People will be able to donate blood from 1.30pm to 4pm and from 5.15pm to 8pm.
Current and new donors are welcome to come along to the sessions.
