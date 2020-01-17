Derry's North West Transport Hub to come alive with the sound of music

The newly-opened multi-pound North West Transport Hub in Derry marks a major new beginning for public transport in the city, as well as providing the local community with an innovative new event space.

Since opening to the public in October last, the restored 19th century building has played host to a wide range of events, including Hallowe’en and Christmas festivities, choirs and other community festivities, with a diverse group of organisations including Foyle Search and Rescue, Children in Crossfire, Simon Community, Momentum Community Choir and the Pink Ladies.

The new facility, centred on the city’s former Waterside Train Station, is a £27 million investment delivered by Translink, with funding received from the EU’s INTERREG VA Programme, managed by the Special EU Programmes Body (SEUPB), with additional funding provided by the Department for Infrastructure and the Department for Transport, Tourism and Sport in the Republic of Ireland, as well as support from Derry City and Strabane District Council.

Community events continue on-site at the Transport Hub over the coming weeks, with locally-based John Bell Yoga running a free yoga and mindfulness session in the station’s events space between 11.00am and noon tomorrow (Friday 17 January).

Saturday morning commuters on 25 January can look forward to a free concert by the Foyle Deaf Association choir, serenading travellers as they pass through the Transport Hub.

Community events continue on Saturdays throughout next month, with a craft and artisan market on-site organised by the Inner City Trust during Saturday 1st and Saturday 8th.

On Saturday, 15 February, the Nerve Centre, in conjunction with the NI Science Festival, will be present with a “Crazy Scientists” information stand, aimed at encouraging greater interest in science and technology!

Veronica Woods, Translink’s northern area route manager, NI Railways, said: ‘‘The North West Transport Hub has become an integral part of the fabric of Derry~Londonderry in the short time since opening its doors to the public last October, being used by travellers and allowing for improved co-ordination between rail and local bus services, as well as a Greenway link to the city centre via the Peace Bridge.

Entertainment to become a regular feature for travellers using the North West Transport Hub

“We are delighted to see this wonderful Grade B-listed building being utilised again by the people of the city and the increased number of visitors who come to see all that Derry~Londonderry has to offer.

‘‘It was important to Translink that the Hub also became embedded in the local community.

“While its primary role is as a transport facility, we’re glad to be able to offer the unique and vibrant event space within the building, allowing local communities the space to tell their stories and a venue for classes and events.

“After a popular programme of events to mark the opening of the Hub back in October, and to celebrate Hallowe’en and Christmas, we’re looking forward to welcoming local people and visitors to the city back to the station to enjoy a series of upcoming events.

‘‘Although the facility is fully operational, work is ongoing on the second phase of work, including an improved park-and-ride site, enhanced public realm and bus turning circle, will complete later this year, which will mark the completion of the project.”

A keep-fit group demonstraating their fitness at the North West Transport Hub.

Concluding, Ms Woods said: “We look forward to fully completing work on the North West Transport Hub and continuing our journey towards making public transport everyone’s ‘first choice for travel'.’’

Local organisations seeking to book an event in the community space at the North West Transport Hub can do so by emailing northwesthub@turley.co.uk