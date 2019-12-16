'Widespread disruption' expected at Altnagelvin Hospital ahead of Wednesday's 24-hour strike action

'Widespread disruption' is expected at Altnagelvin Hospital on Wednesday as nurses take full strike action.

Strike Action will take place on Wednesday 18 December for RCN, NIPSA, UNISON and UNITE Trades Unions members.

A Western Trust spokesperson said: "We expect that there will be widespread disruption to our hospital and community services across the Western Trust area on that day. We sincerely regret this and would ask for cooperation and patience at this challenging time.

"As ever our top priority is to ensure and maintain patient safety on Wednesday 18 December and over the coming week. Given the reduction in staffing levels anticipated across most disciplines, the Western Trust has regrettably taken the decision to cancel some non-emergency services and postpone appointments. On this day our services will be focused on providing emergency services for patients in our hospitals and those at highest risk within our communities.

"We are currently in the process of making direct contact with our patients and service users, who will be impacted by the strike action. If you have not been contacted please assume that your care will proceed as planned.

"The Trust continues to work with Trades Unions and will provide a further information update on Monday 16 December. Please visit the Western Trust’s website or social media channels for more information."