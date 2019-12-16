Man arrested in connection with aggravated burglary and vehicle taking in Derry

Contact
Burglary occurred at weekend.
A 20-year-old man has been arrested in Derry on suspicion of a number of offences including burglary, aggravated vehicle-taking causing damage to the vehicle and assault on police.
The arrest follows reports of two burglaries in the Coshquin Road area at some stage during the night of Saturday and the morning of Sunday last.
PSNI Detective Constable McDonald said: “It was reported, early on Sunday morning, that entry had been forced to two houses in the Coshquin Road area. Money and jewellery were among the items stolen from the two properties. Keys to a car were also taken during the intrusion, and a subsequent attempt was made – on Sunday night – to steal the actual vehicle.
“This has been a distressing experience for all of the victims concerned.
“We have arrested a 20-year-old man, who remains in custody assisting with enquiries.
“Our enquiries are continuing and I would appeal to anyone who may have been in the Coshquin Road area of the city and noticed any suspicious activity, including vehicles, to contact our detectives at Strand Road on the non-emergency number 101,quoting reference 606 of 15/12/19.”
DC McDonald said information could also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Mayor Michaela Boyle at the launch of Women in Tech Event, with Alastair Cameron, Patricia Green, Laverne O'Donnell, Serena Terry
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.