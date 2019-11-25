New face on the block on Chapel Road

There’s a new face on the block if you are heading up Chapel Road in the Waterside area Derry.

UV ART's latest street art is called Age is Only a Number and is the culmination of a creative partnership with Older People North West/Age Concern Derry. The artists – responsible for the much-admired Derry Girls mural on Orchard Street on the cityside - worked with participants attending Malvern House across the road and based their image on the stories and experiences they observed and listened to in the centre. The process allowed different images and preferences to emerge.

The artists facilitated intergenerational spray workshops along with Foyle Down’s Syndrome Trust enabling a truly diverse group aged from the teens to the 90’s to have their chance to try their hand at street art in the Waterside.

So if you are going up Chapel Road over the next few days, stop and admire the new face emerging and share your opinion with the artists on site or pop over the road to Malvern House and find out how the ideas and stories shaped the vision across the street and why age is only a number when it comes to creativity emerging.

If you would like to be involved in creative programmes like this, call Older People North West on 028 71 347 478 or email development@olderpeople northwest.org to find out what is on offer.