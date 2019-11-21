Peace-building events to be held in Creggan chapel

The first of two significant peace-building events will take place in Creggan chapel at the beginning of next week.

Father Joe Gormley has been deeply committed to the people of Creggan since he arrived as parish priest in St Mary’s Parish five years ago.

He is delighted to announce two upcoming free events programmed for the “Community Room” within St Mary’s chapel for late November and early December.

At 8pm on Tuesday November 26 Johann Coyle and Alan Mc Bride from WAVE Trauma Centre, an organisation which supports victims and survivors of the ‘Troubles’, are guest speakers.

Both Alan and Johann will give some insight into the diverse range of work that WAVE is committed to both locally and across Northern Ireland.

Most recently Alan on behalf of WAVE has very actively supported the pension campaign on behalf of those traumatically injured during the ‘Troubles’. Alan’s wife and father in law were killed in the Shankill bomb in October 1993.

On December 3 at 8pm St Mary’s poet, playwright and film maker Damian Gorman will speak at St Mary’s. Damian, from Newcastle Co. Down, began his peace building residency with the Derry Playhouse in September of this year.

He is working with people around their experiences of 1972, the worst year of the ‘Troubles’ and his residency there will finish with the performance of a theatre piece in The Playhouse which will run from Thursday 23 to Saturday 25 April 2020.

Damian will be joined on the night of the 3rd December by well-known local singer Anne Tracey whose annual sell out shows during the City of Derry Jazz Fest and at the Seamus Heaney Home Place lift the hearts of her audiences.

Damian commented: “I am delighted - and also a bit relieved - to be sharing the evening with Anne. I am really looking forward to being in Creggan that evening, and reading a few bits and pieces which, hopefully, won't put years on people altogether."

Meanwhile, Father Gormley said he hopes that in this year, fifty years since the since the Troubles began, “we can open up a conversation in our church and in our society about how we all can become instruments of healing and peace for ourselves and for those hurt and injured by past events.”

He added: “Both these small but significant events are good news stories coming from the heart of Creggan. I am grateful for the support of the Peace 4 funded Valued Voices in the development of this short programme.

“I am also very grateful to Johann, Anne, Alan and Damian for giving of their time and for bringing their gifts and talents to the people of the Creggan, and of course to anyone else who wants to come along on the 3rd of December. Everybody will be made very welcome