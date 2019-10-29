'Charming' Derry a top city for visitors

Contact
Derry named as one of the top five cities in Ireland "that won't fail to charm you"
Derry has been named as one of the top five cities in Ireland “that won't fail to charm you'.”
The city caught Guardian journalist Pól Ó Conghaile's eye for its vibrant food and drink scene, and, of course, “Derry Girls.”
He recommended mini breakers should take a tour of the show's locations and visit the famous mural on Orchard Street.
Mr O' Conghaile also visited the Walled City Brewery, where owner, James Huey, offers pints of “Beerexit” and “Sister Michael.”
Other points of interest include the Peace Bridge, the Museum of Free Derry, says the travel expert.
The city's highly renowned Halloween festival also gets a mention, as does our proximity to the Causeway Coast and Wild Atlantic Way. The Bishop's Gate Hotel and Shipquay Hotel come recommended and the two-course lunch at Browns in Town for £12 gets the Guardian seal of approval. Dublin, Cork, Limerick and Galway also made the top five.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.