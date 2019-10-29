'Charming' Derry a top city for visitors

Derry has been named as one of the top five cities in Ireland “that won't fail to charm you'.”

The city caught Guardian journalist Pól Ó Conghaile's eye for its vibrant food and drink scene, and, of course, “Derry Girls.”

He recommended mini breakers should take a tour of the show's locations and visit the famous mural on Orchard Street.

Mr O' Conghaile also visited the Walled City Brewery, where owner, James Huey, offers pints of “Beerexit” and “Sister Michael.”

Other points of interest include the Peace Bridge, the Museum of Free Derry, says the travel expert.

The city's highly renowned Halloween festival also gets a mention, as does our proximity to the Causeway Coast and Wild Atlantic Way. The Bishop's Gate Hotel and Shipquay Hotel come recommended and the two-course lunch at Browns in Town for £12 gets the Guardian seal of approval. Dublin, Cork, Limerick and Galway also made the top five.