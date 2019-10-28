Derry City and Strabane District Council opens application for its Cultural Grant Aid fund

Contact
Derry City and Strabane District Council headquarters.
Derry City and Strabane District Council are calling on groups in the City and District to apply for their Cultural Grant Aid programme.
The funding covers festivals, heritage animation, cultural organisations, artists and cultural practitioners and access support.
There are six schemes in total including an Artists and Cultural Practitioners Fund which is a dedicated fund in the Derry City and Strabane District to support independent artists, theatre makers and arts organisations in the creation and dissemination of new artistic work.
The six schemes are: Community Festival Fund 2020/21, Headline Events Fund (formerly Tier 2 Festivals) 2020/21, Cultural Organisations Fund 2020/21, Heritage Animation and Visitor Servicing Fund 2020/21, Access Programme Fund 2020/21, Artists and Cultural Practitioners Fund 2020/2021.
The closing date for applications is midday on Friday November 15th.
All grant aid programmes operate on a competitive scheme basis and applications will be determined on the basis of merit.
Grants are open to not for profit, constituted groups to deliver a wide range of activities and projects that benefit the city and district. for further information on the Grant Aid programme and to apply please visit www.dcsdcgrantaid.com. The closing Date on Friday November 15, 2019 at noon.
