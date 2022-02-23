Derry Death Notices - Wednesday, 23rd February, 2022

CRAIG (Toomebridge), Sally - 22nd February 2022 - beloved mother of Adrian, Brendan and Joanne, dear sister of Mick, John, Mary Joe, Tony and Anne Marie. Funeral from her home 9 McCorley Road on Thursday at 10.30am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in Church of St Oliver Plunkett Toomebridge, interment afterwards in cemetery at Church of Our Lady of Lourdes Moneyglass. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Loved and always remembered by her sons, daughters, daughter in law Denise, son in law Seamus Devlin, grandchildren Antoine, Tiárnach, Adrian, Nicole and Jade, great grandchildren Shea, Lara and Grace Sally, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces and extended family circle. The Funeral numbers will be limited to social distancing within the Church.

DOHERTY (nee Gallagher) (Bellaghy), Germaine - 22nd February 2022 - (peacefully) at Antrim Area Hospital, beloved wife of Liam, much loved mother of Aidan, Cahir and the late Martin and dear sister of Gerard and Joseph. Funeral from her late residence 23 Hunters Park, Bellaghy on Thursday, 24th February at 10.30am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Bellaghy (which can be viewed via the parish webcam). Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. House strictly private. The funeral numbers will be limited to social distancing within the church. Lovingly remembered and will be sadly missed by all the family.

FRIEL, Dan - 21st February 2022 - beloved husband of the late Ann, formerly of Clonmeen Drive, Strathfoyle, loving father of Deborah, Terence and Brian, father-in-law of Tony, Margaret and Virginia, much loved grandfather of Jessica, Harry, Tony, Paul, Cathal, Roisin, Conal and Matthew, great-grandfather of Sienna, Sophia and Killian and a dear brother and brother-in-law. Family and friends are welcome to pay their respects at W J O’Brien & Son’s Funeral Home, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton, BT47 3PU on Tuesday and Wednesday evening from 7.00 - 9.00pm. Requiem Mass will be celebrated in St Oliver Plunkett’s Church, Strathfoyle on Thursday at 11.00am. Interment afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Ardmore. The mass can be viewed live via the Waterside Parish webcam. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

GILMORE, Jane - 20th February 2022 - (peacefully) at Causeway Hospital, Coleraine, late of 2 Mettican Road, Garvagh and formerly of 82 Moneybrannon Road, Aghadowey, dearly loved wife of Hubert and much loved father of John and Christine, mother in law of Stuart and devoted grandmother of Owen, Luke and Liam. Dear sister of Hugh, Isobel, James and Cecil.

House private due to current government restrictions. Service of Thanksgiving will be held in Main Street Garvagh Presbyterian Church at 3.00pm on Sunday, 27th February with interment in adjoining graveyard (adhering to Covid restrictions). By request family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired and cheques payable to Alzheimer’s NI c/o Clyde Funeral Directors 24 Mettican Road, Garvagh BT51 5HS. Very deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband and entire family circle.

HAMPSON, George - 14th February 2022 - (peacefully) at Addenbrookes Hospital, late of 17 Church Lane, Little Abington, Cambridge CB21 6BQ. Loving husband of Patricia and loving father of Brighid (Damien) Teresa, Alice, Mary, Michael, Caroline, Robert, Shane (Kerry) and the late George R.I.P., devoted grandfather of Tiya, Cole, Klara, Jack, Reilly, Jacob, Sophia, Maria and Eva, dear brother of Mary Ann Blair, Teresa Martin, Sally Brolly, Lily Mullan, Margaret Carton and the late Gerard R.I.P. Viewing at McLaughlin’s Funeral Home (414a Ballyquin Road, Dungiven) today (Wednesday) from 3.00pm to 8.00pm. Leaving the funeral home on Thursday at 10.00am to repose at his daughters residence, 20 Glenview, Clonbeg, Buncrana. Co. Donegal F93 TV02. Funeral on Saturday, 26th February, leaving at 10.15am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Cockhill, Buncrana, interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed via https://www.churchservices.tv/cockhill. Sacred Heart of Jesus pray for him.

HUTCHINSON, David - 22nd February 2022 - (peacefully) at his home, 12 Sherbourne Heights, Magherafelt, beloved husband of Eunice, much loved father of Timothy and Callum, dearest son of Irene and the late Charlie and dear brother of Fiona. Service of Thanksgiving in Union Road Presbyterian Church on Thursday at 2.00pm. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, for NI Hospice, payable to Garvin’s Funeral Service (Donations A/c), 15 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, BT45 6BP. Loved and remembered by the entire Family Circle.

McALINDEN (nee Scullion) (Magherafelt formerly Coalisland), Eileen - 20th February 2022 - beloved wife of Gerard and loving mother of Catherine (Gillon), Damien, Gerard, Darren and the late infant Patrick, sister of Kay (McErlean), Johnny and the late Martha (Day) and Bridgid. Funeral from her home, 14 Parkmore, today (Wednesday) at 10.30am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in Church of of St John, Milltown, interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband, sons, daughter, son in law Ian, daughters in law Noelle, Roisin and Mary Jo, grandchildren, brother, sister, nephews, nieces and extended family circle. House strictly private. Immediate family only. The Funeral numbers will be limited to social distancing within the Church.

McKENNA, May - 20th February 2022 - (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, late of Beechway House, Derry, loving mother of the late Bernadette, beloved daughter of the late Thomas and Bridget, loving sister of Joe and the late Peter, dear sister-in-law to May and Marie, a devoted aunt, great aunt and great-great aunt. Funeral leaving her niece Theresa’s home, 5 O’Dolan Terrace, Ardee on Thursday at 1.20pm to St. Brigid’s Church Dunleer for Requiem Mass at 2.00pm. Interment afterwards in Mosstown Cemetery, Dunleer. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes intercede for her.