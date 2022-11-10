Two arrested following attack on teenager in County Derry

The incident occurred in Magherafelt on Tuesday evening.
Two people have been arrested in connection with an assault on a teenage girl on Tuesday evening.
A police spokesperson has appealed for more information on the incident.
"Police in Magherafelt are appealing for information with regard to an assault that took place on Rainey Street, Magherafelt," they said.
"This happened at approximately 7:30 pm on 8th November 2022 near the alley to the Union Road car park. A 14 year old girl was assaulted by 4 teenagers.
"Two arrests were made. If you have any information or dashcam footage please call in on 101 quoting reference 1972 of 08/11/22."
