Search

10 Nov 2022

County Derry woman accused of stabbing friend in the head

The defendant and her co-accused will appear again next month.

County Derry woman charged with stabbing friend in the head

Ballymena Magistrates Court.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

10 Nov 2022 4:05 PM

A County Derry woman accused of stabbing her friend in the head while socialising at her house has been granted bail.

Rachel Thompson (27) of Lisnablagh Road, Coleraine, appeared via video link at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday in connection with the incident on November 9 2022.

The defendant spoke to indicate she understood the charges against her of threats to damage property, possessing an offensive weapon with intent and attempted grievous bodily harm.

A police officer said they were opposed to the bail application made by the defence, saying there was a likelihood of re-offending and interference with witnesses.

They told the court that police had responded to a report at around 2.26am on Wednesday morning alleging the injured party had been stabbed in the head.

Two charged after early hours assault in County Derry

A woman has been charged with attempted grievous bodily harm.

On arrival, police found the injured party on the floor of the hallway with an injury along her hairline, while blood was located on the bathroom floor.

The injured party gave a verbal account of the incident at the time, along with a statement the following day claiming she had been assaulted by the defendant.

The officer told the court the injured party and her partner had been socialising with the defendant and her partner, the co-accused.

The complainant said there had been a 'verbal altercation', after which the defendant allegedly lifted a knife and charged towards her, prompting a physical altercation.

During the incident, she said the knife had connected with her head, causing her to require hospital treatment and four staples to the wound.

The injured party also claimed that the defendant had threatened to smash her windows.

'No business case' for overnight Christmas light switch-off

Installing infrastructure would cost around £40,000, said an official.

Police then located the defendant and the co-accused on the A26 near the Seven Towers Roundabout outside Ballymena around four hours later.

At interview, Thompson denied the allegations, saying the injured party had started the altercation and claimed she had been injured during a domestic incident with her partner.

The court heard the defendant had six previous related convictions, posed a risk of re-offending and interference with witnesses, given she socialised in the same circles as the injured party.

Defence for Thompson argued that bail should be granted in the case as there was a suitable address over five miles from the injured party and that she had no need to be in Portstewart.

The judge recognised the 'valid concerns' of the police, but granted the defendant her own bail of £500, on condition she resides at an address in the Coleraine area.

He also imposed a curfew between 9.00pm and 7.00am on the defendant, with an electronic tag also to be fitted, and banned her from entering both Portstewart and Portrush.

Decision on future of historic County Derry bridge is 'borderline'

A Council committee heard an update on the position on Tuesday.

The defendant was also barred from contact with both the injured party and her co-accused, 32-year-old Christopher Kennedy of Cappagh Green, Portstewart, who appeared in court on the same day.

Kennedy was charged with assisting an offender, driving while disqualified, with excess alcohol on his breath, having no insurance and no driving licence.

Again opposing bail, a police officer told the court that Kennedy had been stopped in a Volkswagen Jetta at around 6.20am in the company of the co-accused Rachel Thompson.

He was arrested at the scene and blew an evidential alcohol breath sample of 45mg.

The court heard Kennedy had 42 previous convictions, including 12 for having no insurance and a further number for driving while disqualified.

'Death driving' forces children from homes in County Derry

A local councillor said the behaviour was 'nothing short of a disgrace'.

The officer said there was a risk of re-offending and interference with witnesses if he was granted bail, and also raised concerns about the proximity of his address to the injured party.

Defence for Kennedy pointed out that the injured party actually resided in Portrush and that it was her partner's address that was in close proximity to the defendant's.

They said Kennedy had recently appeared in another court and had been 'trying to turn his life around'.

“He hasn't made a very good start,” replied the judge, before denying Kennedy bail, saying he had shown 'complete disregard' for road traffic legislation.

Both Thompson and Kennedy are set to appear again at Coleraine Magistrates Court on December 5 2022.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media