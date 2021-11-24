Christmas Cavalcades planned for Co Derry towns rescheduled due to adverse weather forecast

Due to adverse weather forecasts Causeway Coast and Glens Council has taken the difficult decision to reschedule the Christmas Cavalcade events planned for Coleraine, Dungiven and Portstewart.
The events were due to take place on Friday, November 26th and Saturday, November 27th, however as public health and safety is of paramount importance, these have been rescheduled.
The new dates for the Christmas Cavalcades are:
Coleraine - Thursday, 2nd December. Cavalcade departs at 6.30pm
Dungiven - Tuesday 30th November. Cavalcade departs at 6.30pm
Portstewart – Wednesday 1st December. Cavalcade departs at 6.30pm
The remaining Christmas Cavalcades scheduled are unaffected, however remain weather dependent.
The event scheduled for Ballycastle on Thursday evening (November 25th) starting at 6.30pm, will go ahead as planned.
For further details of the events, times and routes please visit https://www. causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk/ news/santas-christmas- cavalcade-set-to-travel- across-causeway-coast-and- glens
