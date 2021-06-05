Early goals pave the way for Swatragh win in Larkin Cup Final

DJ PRINT SEAN LARKIN CUP FINAL

Swatragh 2-14

Ballinderry 0-15

Two goals inside the first minute put a Sean Kearney inspired Swatragh on their way to victory over Ballinderry in Saturday's Larkin Cup final played in perfect conditions in Loup.

After being hit by the early burst, with goals from Brian Diamond and Conor McAtamney, the Shamrocks went on to enjoy much of the first-half play.

Helped by Conor O'Neill kicking 0-9 over the game, Ballinderry got back on level terms on two occasions without being able to get their noses in front.

Four points without reply before the second water break pushed Swatragh back in the ascendency and left Ballinderry needing a goal they needed to have a chance of overturning Swatragh.

The Davitts had to play for the last 10 minutes with 14 men after Conor McAtamney was shown a black card by referee Thomas Devlin, but hit the last three scores to seal victory.

SWATRAGH: Sean McNicholl; Liam Kearney, Diarmuid Dillon, Tiarnan Walsh; Brian Diamond (1-1), Sean Francis Quinn, Sean Martin Quinn (0-1); Conor McAtamney (1-0), Niall McAtamney; Fintan McGurk, Sean Kearney (0-3, 1f), Cathal Quinn; Paul McAtamney (0-5, 4f), Francis Kearney, Fergal Coyle (0-3)

SUBS: Cahal Murray (0-1) for F Kearney (INJ 22), Jarlath McWilliams for C Murray (60)

SIN-BIN: C McAtamney (50)

BALLINDERRY: Ben McKinless; Michael McKee, Eamonn Wilson, Charlie Duffy; Aaron Mullan, Raymond Wilson, Tommy Donnelly; Oisin Duffin, Eoin Devlin (0-1); Matt Quinn, Conor O'Neill (0-9, 7f), Dara McKinless; Oisin Mullan, Glenn McOscar (0-2, 1m), Shea Coleman (0-2)

SUBS: Charlie Crozier (0-1) for O Mullan (37), Declan Bell for C Duffy (40), Conor Devlin for M Quinn (48), Cormac Murphy for M McKee (48)

REF: Thomas Devlin (Newbridge)