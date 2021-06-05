WATCH: Swatragh manager Kevin Madden's reaction to their win over Ballinderry

Swatragh were 2-14 to 0-15 winners over Ballinderry in Saturday's Larkin Cup Final in Loup.

The 'Swa scored two goals inside the first minute and after a strong Ballinderry comeback, they pulled clear with four successive points.

After the game, Swatragh manager Kevin Madden gave his reaction to Michael McMullan from the County Derry Post.

ALSO READ - Swatragh v Ballinderry match report. CLICK HERE...