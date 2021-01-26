Portacabin transfers to residents' group

A County Derry residents group will take over responsibility for a portacabin that has lain dormant since 2017 after the previous incumbents' group was dissolved.

Ballykelly Residents Group (BRG) will enter into a shared management agreement with Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, with council providing an annual supporting payment of £4,000.

A one-of capital cost of £21,500 will also be spent by the council to carry out the essential works and energy saving measures required.

The council's Leisure and Development Committee approved the plans last week, and it is hoped the work will extend the lifespan of the portacabin for approximately 15 years.

Local councillor Aaron Callan welcomed the council's decision.

“It's a no-brainer for us as a council to go ahead with this,” he said.

“It's great to see a local community group active in the Ballykelly area again and who are keen to take on this resource.”

Alderman William Duddy also welcomed the plans' approval, but said a more long-term solution would also need to be found.

“Portacabins don't last particularly well. Any of us that were educated in portacabins knows how quickly they can deteriorate,” he said.

“We as a council need to look at a more permanent structure after this is dealt with and the group goes from strength to strength over the next couple of years.”