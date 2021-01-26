Portacabin transfers to residents' group

Contact
A County Derry residents group will take over responsibility for a portacabin that has lain dormant since 2017 after the previous incumbents' group was dissolved.
Ballykelly Residents Group (BRG) will enter into a shared management agreement with Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, with council providing an annual supporting payment of £4,000.
A one-of capital cost of £21,500 will also be spent by the council to carry out the essential works and energy saving measures required.
The council's Leisure and Development Committee approved the plans last week, and it is hoped the work will extend the lifespan of the portacabin for approximately 15 years.
Local councillor Aaron Callan welcomed the council's decision.
“It's a no-brainer for us as a council to go ahead with this,” he said.
“It's great to see a local community group active in the Ballykelly area again and who are keen to take on this resource.”
Alderman William Duddy also welcomed the plans' approval, but said a more long-term solution would also need to be found.
“Portacabins don't last particularly well. Any of us that were educated in portacabins knows how quickly they can deteriorate,” he said.
“We as a council need to look at a more permanent structure after this is dealt with and the group goes from strength to strength over the next couple of years.”
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
New York Irish Centre's Woman of the Year, Donegal's Jane McCarter O'Dowd, with her husband, Rob, dad, John, and mum, Breda.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.