Local writers combine creative talents for new book

Members of a local writing group have combined their creative talents and created a new book full of rhymes and stories.

Fourteen writers, all part of the Five Roads Writing Group who meet at the Kilcronaghan Centre, have each contributed poems or prose to the newly published booklet.

Their new publication is called 'A Few Words – Random Rhymes and Writings' and within its 54 packed pages the reader will enjoy a hugely diverse range of material in 37 different guises.

The contributors, who are all from the Draperstown, Tobermore, Desertmartin, Maghera and Magherafelt areas, have been supported and encouraged by Maura Johnston from Moneymore, who has also provided a very thoughtful and complimentary foreword.

Maura said: "The Five Roads Writing Group is a thriving group which, as well as being a social hub, gives writers the opportunity to express feelings and capture memories

"This anthology will, for some, bring back memories of a simpler time and, for others, bring moments of reflection. There are offerings to amuse as well. Every reader will be the richer for reading 'A Few Words'."

An informal book launch will take place tonight, Wednesday, December 11 at the Kilcronaghan Centre from 7.30pm to 8.30pm.

Visitors are invited to call in and avail of the discounted launch price and some light refreshments. The contributors may entertain with a few stories, recitations or readings! In the days following the launch the booklets will be on sale (£3-95) in a few shops in Draperstown and Tobermore and also in Sheehy’s, Cookstown. Early purchase will ensure that there will still be time to post them as Christmas presents.

Copies can also be picked up at the Kilcronaghan Centre 028 796 28576.