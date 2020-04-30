CORONAVIRUS LATEST: Nine more COVID-19 deaths in NI bringing the total to 347, according to the Department of Health

The Department of Health confirms that today a further nine people have sadly lost their lives to COVID-19 in Northern Ireland.

This brings the total number of deaths recorded by health and social care trusts to 347 since the start of the outbreak.

There have also been 73 more cases of coronavirus diagnosed in the country, bringing the number of confirmed cases to 3,536.

According to Department of Health statistics there are 848 COVID-19 inpatients in hospitals and 3,510 confirmed discharges.

There are 33 COVID patients in Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds with 33 available across the country.

And coronavirus outbreaks in 70 care homes as of April 29.