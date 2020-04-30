County Derry school pupils give us their lockdown experiences

Name: Leo

Class: P4

At home I have enjoyed playing with my sister.

At school this year I really liked the Water Bus and the trip to the recycling centre.

When ‘lockdown’ ends, I am looking forward to going back to school and seeing all my friends.

Name: Adrian

Class: P7

At home I have enjoyed playing with my friends online and spending more time with my family. I have tried lots of new things, for example: baking, going roller blading up the road, doing PE with Joe Wicks and caravanning in our garden.

At school this year I really liked Woodhall, Gaelic tournaments, Cookery with Mark, PE, Water Bus, getting a new play park in the garden, getting elected for the school council and actually playing with my friends.

When ‘lockdown’ ends, I am looking forward to going to high school and making my Confirmation.

Name: Hannah

Class: P5

At home I have enjoyed gardening (making flower beds), Art (painting wood), baking, painting (all our fences), spending more time with my family and going on holiday… in our back yard.

At school this year I really liked playing with my friends, getting to sing at Peace Proms in the SSE arena, getting new play equipment, learning the violin and finding out more about the environment.

When ‘lockdown’ ends, I am looking forward to everything going back to normal and seeing all my friends and family again. I can’t wait to give everyone a BIG HUG.

Name: Rian

Class: P3

At home I have enjoyed reading online, playing Lego, painting our gates, planting wild flowers and sunflower seeds. I have helped my sister Maria with homework and she helps me write as my finger is broken! I like playing on my swing and on my go-kart.

At school this year I really liked our trip to Magherafelt Recycling Centre, playing board games in the school garden, baking Rocky Roads with Mark (it was tasty!), being a Wise Man in the Nativity Play.

When ‘lockdown’ ends, I am looking forward to digging with my cousin Joseph at my Granny’s house. I can’t wait to be back at school in my new mobile classroom with my friends in P3 and P4.

Name: Mairead

Class: P3

At home I have enjoyed playing with my brother, being outside lots and family time.

At school this year I really liked playing in the garden with my friends, PE with Michaela, Ben and my teacher.

When ‘lockdown’ ends, I am looking forward to seeing my cousins and my friends,

Name: Aoibhinn

Class: P3

At home I have enjoyed playing with my brother Dara outside. I have enjoyed having a later lie-in and not having to get out of my pyjamas too early. I enjoy getting outside in the sunny weather.

It was nice that Dara started school with me in September. We also started a cookery class with Mark, he is my Daddy’s cousin.

Because of lockdown we never got to have a pizza party with Mark. I hope we can do it when we get back to school. I like doing PE.

After lockdown I am looking forward to seeing all my friends and family.

Name: Lily

Class: P4

At home I have enjoyed playing with my dog Roxy, baking and learning to skate with my mummy and going down the zip line.

At school this year I really liked cookery classes with Mark and PE with Miss McGuckin. I also enjoyed playing in the garden with my friends.

When ‘lockdown’ ends, I am looking forward to seeing all my friends and family because I miss them so much.

Name: Ewan

Class: P5

At home I have enjoyed spending time with my family, playing football with Jonny, going for walks with my Mum and face-timing my friends.

At school this year I really liked playing football, spending time with my friends, having Golden Time and using the iPads.

When ‘lockdown’ ends, I am looking forward to going on holiday, seeing my friends and going to beaches.

Name: Daniel

Class: P6

At home I have enjoyed walking to Vivo, watching TV with Daddy, painting the sun house, planting sunflowers and playing with mummy.

At school this year I really liked going to Woodhall on our trip, watching movies and doing a litter pick.

When ‘lockdown’ ends, I am looking forward to going to stay in my Granny’s house in Armagh, going to my friend Michael’s house and taking Toodles the dog to Benone beach.

Name: Jayden

Class: P4

At home I have enjoyed playing through the fields, finally learning to cycle so I am flat out cycling my bike up and down the roads on my family walks, playing lots of football tennis, basketball, movie nights and board games.

At school this year I really liked playing football with my friends and cookery classes with Mark.

When ‘lockdown’ ends, I am looking forward to seeing my friends, eating school dinners again, finishing cookery classes and making my First Holy Communion.

Name: Katie

Class: P6

At home I have enjoyed playing in the paddling pool, eating a lot of ice lollies, relaxing in the sun and trying to make slime.

At school this year I really liked after school cookery classes with Mark, trip to Woodhall in Kilrea, doing art in Religion and playing with my friends.

When ‘lockdown’ ends, I am looking forward to seeing my friends (it seems like forever since I have seen them), being able to see my new baby cousin and going to the shops to buy slime.

Name: Cahan

Class: P4

At home I have enjoyed going outside to play on my scooter and flicker.

At school this year I really liked Golden Time, school trips and PE with Michaela and Ben.

When ‘lockdown’ ends, I am looking forward to seeing my friends and making my First Holy Communion.

Name: Odhran

Class: P7

At home I have enjoyed farming, lambing sheep, driving my quad and camping in my back garden.

At school this year I really liked Woodhall trip, cookery lessons, football, building scarecrows and our Fairtrade Bake Sale.

When ‘lockdown’ ends, I am looking forward to meeting up with my friends, going back to Gaelic and soccer, going camping and getting to the beach.

Name: Zoey

Class: P4

At home I have enjoyed helping Daddy make the club house.

At school this year I really liked playing with my BFFs and seeing the teachers and the principal.

When ‘lockdown’ ends, I am looking forward to seeing my friends and visiting the toy shop.

Name: Ryan

Class: P7

At home I have enjoyed being able to talk to my cousins more than I ever have before- so I still have people to talk to in lockdown and I am not lonely.

At school this year I really liked going to Woodhall and sleeping there for the night with my friends, I liked getting to play games with them.

When ‘lockdown’ ends, I am looking forward to seeing all my friends again and to get to go to school again.