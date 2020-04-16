Data shows Derry sticking to lockdown

Data released by computer giant Google has revealed the extent to which the public in County Derry are complying with government regulations during the Covid-19 lockdown period.

Google’s Covid-19 Community Mobility Reports use anonymised data collected from those who have opted into Location History settings on their phones.

The information is broken down into key categories; retail and recreation, grocery and pharmacy, parks, transit stations, workplaces and residential.

While the data only provides a sample of those who opted in, it indicates that most people in the constituency areas covering County Derry are heeding the warnings.

The Derry and Strabane council area experienced an 80% drop in the number of people visiting retail and recreation facilities, a dramatic drop matched in almost all other areas.

Normally busy footfall at the areas transit stations had reduced by 60%, while visits to workplace locations, grocery, pharmacy and parks also experienced drops.

Mid Ulster’s retail and recreation facilities showed an 81% drop in footfall, while the amount of people visiting workplace locations dropped at a slightly lower rate than Derry and Strabane.

Insufficient data was available to track the footfall in Mid Ulster’s parks, but the results did show that visits to grocery and pharmacies experienced a 43% drop.

Causeway Coast and Glens has the lowest number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Northern Ireland, and it also had the largest drop in retail and recreation footfall of the county’s three constituencies at 87%.

The council area also had the largest drop in people visiting transit stations and workplace locations, while visits to parks have fallen by 66%.

One area that did see a predictable rise in activity across the month of March was residential locations, as more people opted to work from home and practise social distancing.

With an average rise of 26.3% across the three council areas, County Derry appears to be heeding advice and staying at home.