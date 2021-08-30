Personal bests galore for Sperrin Harriers

On Sunday, all roads lead to Larne for the prestigious Antrim Coast Half Marathon. Harriers were out in force at the largest running event held locally since pre-pandemic times. Months of lockdown training paid dividends with the majority of Harriers returning home with personal bests.

The IAAF certified course began with a loop through the Larne town and harbour areas, before sweeping down to the Coast Road, which provided a stunning backdrop on a day where running conditions were optimal.

The course and conditions on the day promised fast times, and as such, in the elite event, Ethiopian, Yalemzerf Yehualaw set a new women’s world record for the distance with a time of 63.43.

The mass event contained a high calibre of local talent. Pierce McCullagh led the Harriers home with a swift time of 74.07. He was closely followed by Brian Taggart in 75.57.

Eight Harriers finished with personal bests for the distance, they were: Gordon Linton (79.45), Mark Gibson (79.54), Paul McLaughlin (82.13), Raymie Thom (1.30.52), Richard Fox (1.34.11), Anne Murphy (1.43.54), Louise Kelly (1.52.48) and Dearbhla Glackin (1.54.56).

Harriers also taking part were: Brendan Gildernew (82.33), Adrian Devlin (87.26), Jarleth Loughran (88.54) and Vincent Hollywood (1.31.40).

On Saturday, Harriers continued to turn out at local Parkrun events.

At Dungannon Park, Malcom McCullough finished second overall with a time of 21.12.

At MUSA Cookstown, Steven Dornan earned himself a course PB with a time of 21.45. He was followed by Richard Fox (21.46), Jason O’Neill (22.39), Tanya Quinn (24.01) and Damien Atkinson (24.12).

At Carrickfergus, Andrew Newell finished first overall with a time of 17.56.