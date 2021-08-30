Search our Archive

30/08/2021

A coastal route for Termoneeny runners

Two personal bests at the Antrim Parkrun

A coastal route for Termoneeny runners

Termoneey runners at the Portrush race on Friday night.

Reporter:

Michael McMullan

The local Termoneeny Running Club was represented at the Portrush five-mile road race on Friday night.

The group began from the West Promenade to Portstewart and back to Portrush again on a lovely warm and sunny evening.

RESULTS: Trevor Smyth 31.00, Thomas Doherty 32.15, Catherine Paul 46.36 and Paula Smyth 46.45

Parkruns
Termoneeny also had runners at the Portrush and Antrim Parkruns at the weekend.

PORTRUSH RESULTS: Trevor Smyth 21.38 and Norman Gibson 25.52.

ANTRIM RESULTS: Ann Johnston 30.05 PB and Anne Breen 31.54 PB.

Antrim Coast Half Marathon
A group from the club also took part on the Antrim Coast Half Marathon on Sunday.

RESULTS: Trevor Smyth 1:24:41, Damian Hughes 1:32:15, Michael Burke 1:33:31, Kerry Evans 1:47:03, Raymond Keenan 1:49:47, Andrea Convery 1:56:47, Tracey Paul 1:56:47, Lindsay Gibson 1:58:56, Ann Johnston 2:22:07 and Colette Donaghy 2:26:51.


Michael Burke at the Antrim Coast Half Marathon.

“Well done to all of our runners over this weekend and to the ladies who got their PBs at the Antrim Parkrun,” commented a club spokesperson.

“Thank you and congratulations to all of our members who continue to represent the club so well throughout the country in a variety of distances and disciplines.”

If you are interested in joining Termoneeny RC please visit www.termoneenyrc.com or send a message via Facebook. Runners of all abilities will be given a warm and friendly welcome.

Incredible Danny Quigley completes 10-day Ironman challenge!

Derry man expected to raise in the region of £100,000 for mental health

Women In Sport: Meet Sheila McCloy of Tafelta AC

Read Sheila's thoughts on developing female sport

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media