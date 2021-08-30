A coastal route for Termoneeny runners

The local Termoneeny Running Club was represented at the Portrush five-mile road race on Friday night.

The group began from the West Promenade to Portstewart and back to Portrush again on a lovely warm and sunny evening.

RESULTS: Trevor Smyth 31.00, Thomas Doherty 32.15, Catherine Paul 46.36 and Paula Smyth 46.45

Parkruns

Termoneeny also had runners at the Portrush and Antrim Parkruns at the weekend.

PORTRUSH RESULTS: Trevor Smyth 21.38 and Norman Gibson 25.52.

ANTRIM RESULTS: Ann Johnston 30.05 PB and Anne Breen 31.54 PB.

Antrim Coast Half Marathon

A group from the club also took part on the Antrim Coast Half Marathon on Sunday.

RESULTS: Trevor Smyth 1:24:41, Damian Hughes 1:32:15, Michael Burke 1:33:31, Kerry Evans 1:47:03, Raymond Keenan 1:49:47, Andrea Convery 1:56:47, Tracey Paul 1:56:47, Lindsay Gibson 1:58:56, Ann Johnston 2:22:07 and Colette Donaghy 2:26:51.



Michael Burke at the Antrim Coast Half Marathon.

“Well done to all of our runners over this weekend and to the ladies who got their PBs at the Antrim Parkrun,” commented a club spokesperson.

“Thank you and congratulations to all of our members who continue to represent the club so well throughout the country in a variety of distances and disciplines.”

If you are interested in joining Termoneeny RC please visit www.termoneenyrc.com or send a message via Facebook. Runners of all abilities will be given a warm and friendly welcome.