Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Sperrin Harriers in pre winter lockdown action

Declan Morrison ran an average of 60 miles a week

Sperrin Harriers in pre winter lockdown action

Thumbs up at Greencastle 5 mile for Vincent Hollywood, Tanya Quinn and Paul McLaughlin

Reporter:

Michael McMullan

For many, the races around the Christmas period are some of the best races of the year, particularly those in the Mid Ulster area. However, this year, as with everything else they have been impacted by the ongoing pandemic. 

Nevertheless, some members of Sperrin Harriers have found some running action over recent weeks, with several challenges and races. 

Declan Morrison completed The Finn McCool virtual challenge. This entailed running 32 marathons (one to represent each County) in a given time period.


Declan Morrison ran an average of 60 miles a week

 “On average I completed about 60 miles a week. I saw the challenge as a great opportunity to prepare for future races and to help get the kids involved in running," Declan said.

Looking to the future, Declan hopes to compete in races in the Mourne Mountains.

Andrew Newell raced in a mid week Winter Track Meet held at the Mary Peter’s Track in Belfast. Andrew put in a strong performance in the 3000m race, finishing in a time of 10.07.


Andrew Newell in full flight

The Greencastle 5 Miler Race is a well established Boxing Day fixture. However, this year, due to COVID related restrictions, the event was rearranged to the Sunday before Christmas. The organisers must be commended for their adaptability to host a safe event in the circumstances. 

Three Harriers took on the route with the infamous hill. They were Paul McLaughlin (32.28), Vincent Hollywood (32.58) and Tanya Quinn (38.49).

For Vincent, it was his first race as a Harrier and he should be pleased with his swift time following months of training. 

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie