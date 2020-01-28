Local runners take top spots in NI Primary School Cross Country League

Contact
Kerry O’Flaherty, Devis Tarvids from Holy Trinity Primary, Enniskillen, Brandon Downey from Sacred Heart Primary, Omagh, Shea King from Faughanvale Primary, Derry and James Hamilton.
After months of training and two qualifying rounds, Clara Casey from St Patrick’s Primary, and Shea King from Faughanvale Primary, finished second and third in their respective races at the final of Flahavan’s Athletics NI Primary School Cross County League.
Brandon Downey from Sacred Heart Primary, Omagh was crowned winner in the boys’ race while Emer McKee from St Joseph’s Primary, Carryduff was victorious in the girls’ race. Devis Tarvids from Holy Trinity Primary, Enniskillen finished second in the boys’ race and Kari Foster from Spa Primary Ballynahinch, finished third in the girls’ race.
St Brigid’s Primary School, Mayogall, Magherafelt was recognised as the overall best-performing boys’ school and King’s Park Primary School, Lurgan was recognised as the overall best-performing girls’ school.
Pictured from left to right is: Kerry O’Flaherty, Clara Casey from St Patrick’s Primary, Derry, Emer McKee from St Joseph’s Primary School, Carryduff, Kari Foster from Spa Primary Ballynahinch and James Hamilton.
Over 400 local athletes, aged 9-11 years old, competed in the Final, which was held at Mallusk Playing Fields on 22nd January 2020.
The league, which is committed to encouraging children to lead a healthy and active lifestyle, was launched by Olympian and 2018 European Championships athlete, Kerry O’Flaherty and para-athlete James Hamilton. In the biggest year-to-date, over 4,000 runners aged between 9 and 11 years old from across Northern Ireland, took part in the league.
Following the final, the top 20 girls and top 20 boys are invited to join the Flahavan’s ANI Junior Endurance Squad to support their development as athletes in the year ahead.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
The road leading into the Lisfannon beach has been closed off to motorists after it was damaged following Storm Brendan
Pictured together are representatives of all the groups who benefited from the huge Specialist Joinery Group charity drive.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.