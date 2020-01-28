Local runners take top spots in NI Primary School Cross Country League

After months of training and two qualifying rounds, Clara Casey from St Patrick’s Primary, and Shea King from Faughanvale Primary, finished second and third in their respective races at the final of Flahavan’s Athletics NI Primary School Cross County League.

Brandon Downey from Sacred Heart Primary, Omagh was crowned winner in the boys’ race while Emer McKee from St Joseph’s Primary, Carryduff was victorious in the girls’ race. Devis Tarvids from Holy Trinity Primary, Enniskillen finished second in the boys’ race and Kari Foster from Spa Primary Ballynahinch, finished third in the girls’ race.

St Brigid’s Primary School, Mayogall, Magherafelt was recognised as the overall best-performing boys’ school and King’s Park Primary School, Lurgan was recognised as the overall best-performing girls’ school.

Pictured from left to right is: Kerry O’Flaherty, Clara Casey from St Patrick’s Primary, Derry, Emer McKee from St Joseph’s Primary School, Carryduff, Kari Foster from Spa Primary Ballynahinch and James Hamilton.



Over 400 local athletes, aged 9-11 years old, competed in the Final, which was held at Mallusk Playing Fields on 22nd January 2020.

The league, which is committed to encouraging children to lead a healthy and active lifestyle, was launched by Olympian and 2018 European Championships athlete, Kerry O’Flaherty and para-athlete James Hamilton. In the biggest year-to-date, over 4,000 runners aged between 9 and 11 years old from across Northern Ireland, took part in the league.

Following the final, the top 20 girls and top 20 boys are invited to join the Flahavan’s ANI Junior Endurance Squad to support their development as athletes in the year ahead.