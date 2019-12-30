Sperrin Harriers well represented in Greencastle

The Harriers were out in force in the days following Christmas, with plenty of local races, as well as the usual Parkruns, providing plenty of choice for runners to pick from.

Brocagh Bay



Andrew Newell (left) receiving his prize for 3rd overall in the

5k Brocagh Bay Boxing Day 5k and 10k

Located on the shore of Lough Neagh, Brocagh Bay provides a picturesque backdrop to the Boxing Day races. The weather, however, was far from ideal. Heavy wind and rain made conditions unfavourable. Despite this, many Harriers put in strong performances.

In the 5k event, Harrier’s trio Andrew Newell (17.10), Brian Taggart (17.18) and Ryan Treanor (17.38) all placed comfortably inside the top 10, with Andrew taking 3rd place overall.

In the 10k, there were also some strong performances. Even with the weather against them, Shane Curtis (46.47), Stephen Lynch (47.42) and Joanne Fingleton (50.30) all ran Personal Bests.

Also competing in the 10k event were Damien McCaffrey (43.06), Raymond Thom (43.07), Joanne Taggart (44.40), Paul O’Gara (44.50) and Emma Duffy (64.33).



Joanne Taggart at Brocagh

Greencastle 5 Miler

This Boxing Day classic is perhaps most well known for its steep hill in the closing stages of the race. This event attracts some of the most talented runners from across the province. The conditions on the day were wintery, but not unpleasant. Leading the Harriers home was Connor Martin in a rapid time of 28.46. The club’s first female was Tanya Quinn with a time of 39.21. The full list of results are as follows; Paul McLaughlin (32.07), Brian Bradley (34.51), Jason O’Neill (35.28), Jarleth Loughran (36.01), Doc Martin (36.35), Luke O’Neill (37.37), Patsy Hughes (38.54), Malcolm McCullough (39.46), Tony O’Neill (40.55), McCrory (42.01) and Barry O’Neill (46.14).

Parkrun

At Parkrun events, Harrier’s continued to achieve PBs and podium places.

At MUSA Parkrun, Cookstown, Ryan Treanor finished in 3rd place with a time of 17.55. Meanwhile, PBs were obtained by Shane Curtis and Karen Devlin in times of 20.55 and 22.13 respectively.

The full list of results are as follows; Fred Devlin (19.45), Luke O’Neill (20.07), Steven Fearon (20.09), Jason O’Neill (20.20), Damien McCaffrey (20.53), Richard Fox (21.15), Gerard Jones (21.35), Stephen Lynch (21.59), Tanya Quinn (22.40), Tony O’Neill (23.47), Paula Glasgow (24.04), Mark Reid (24.04), Hannah Glasgow (24.14), Robert Newell (24.15), Stephanie Henry (25.03), Ellen Glasgow (25.18), Jane Thom (25.41), Kevin Heenan (25.41) and Gillian Robinson (27.35).

At Dungannon Park, Malcolm McCullough represented the club and completed the course in a time of 23.21.

Cheryl Cardwell ran a swift time of 22.04 at Citypark, Craigavon. This was quick enough to see her finish as 3rd lady at the event.

In Liverpool, at Princes Parkrun, Joanne Taggart also finished as 3rd lady, when she ran a fast time of 21.27.



Clogher Valley Christmas 5k

Andrew Newell returned to action, racing Clogher Valley Christmas 5k. He secured his second podium place in 3 days. He stormed home in a time of 16.59, taking 3rd place in the process.

Winter League

The Sperrin Harriers Winter League continues with the An Creagan 5 Mile on 11th January 2020. This event is sponsored by Trade Mouldings.

This course, located between Cookstown and Omagh, provides a balance of undulating stretches with flat straights, making it a good test for every level of runner.

The Winter League has grown into one of Northern Ireland’s best loved set of trail races, attracting all types of runners from beginners to top athletes. Its popularity is testament to the picturesque venues, great atmosphere, and warm welcome that make the League so unique.

The 3 remaining League races are:

An Creagan 5M, on 11th January 2020

Drum Manor 10k, on 1st February 2020

Parkanaur Forest 10M, on 15th February 2020

All races are chip timed and entry is £7 affiliated, £9 unaffiliated. Tea, coffee and refreshments are served to everyone taking part.

Happy New Year

Sperrin Harriers would like to take this opportunity to wish all members, friends and supporters a very happy new year.