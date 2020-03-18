St Brigid’s Primary School celebrates success

Following success at the Flahavan’s Porridge Athletics Northern Ireland Junior Cross-Country League, the winning boys’ teams were rewarded with a special training session lead by Paralympic World Championship finalist, James Hamilton.

At the League final, which took place at the end of January, St Brigid's Primary School was awarded the ‘Best Overall’ boys’ team, while King’s Park, Lurgan claimed the title for the ‘Best Overall’ girls’ team.

The visit from Flahavan’s Ambassador, James, included a strength and conditioning session along with the opportunity to ask the professional athlete for his top training tips.

Commenting on the visit, James Hamilton, said,

“I am really passionate about inspiring the next generation of athletes. As this year’s Flahavan’s League Ambassador, I have met with lots of young, aspiring runners – and I have enjoyed the opportunity to share advice and training tips along the way.

“The training session at St Brigid's Primary School was a great way to give back to these young athletes – all of whom put in a lot of hard work both before and throughout the league.”

Jamie continued, “From my bowl of porridge in the morning to staying hydrated throughout the day, nutrition is key to any sporting success.

“Thanks to Flahavan’s Porridge for helping me educate and inspire the pupils – and I look forward to following the sporting successes of the young runners in the months ahead!”

Alice Quirke, Flahavan’s Porridge Brand Manager, added,

“2019 marked another successful year for the league, with over 4,000 young athletes taking part. This is our ninth year of sponsorship with Athletics NI, and it’s great to see the progress every year with more and more young athletes signing-up to take part.

“At Flahavan’s, we want to encourage young people to adopt a healthy lifestyle with nutrition and exercise playing an important role. Thanks to James for helping inspire the next generation of sporting stars – and congratulations again to St Brigid's Primary School for their success in the League!”

For further information on the Flahavan’s Porridge Junior Cross Country League or Squad, please contact the Athletics Northern Ireland via email (info@athleticsni.org) or telephone (028 90 602 707).

