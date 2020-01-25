Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

GALLERY: Derry schools stars in Ulster Championships

There was significant success for Derry schools at the Ulster Schools Cross Country Championships held at Finn Valley AC

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

There was significant success for Derry schools at the Ulster Schools Cross Country Championships held at Finn Valley AC on Tuesday.
On a great course, several promising local athletes showed their quality as they came up against some of the best young athletes in the country.
Thornhill College came out on top in both the Mini and Minor sections while they also edged out Lumen Christi to come out on top in the Junior Section.
In the Intermediate Girls section, Loreto College from Letterkenny held firm for first place but there were good showings from the Derry schools, with St. Mary's and Thornhill finishing in second and third place respectively.
Lumen Christi finished in second place in the Intermediate Boys, and there was superb success for the Lumen senior teams, who took first place in both the girls' and boys' sections. Thornhill finished in third place overall in the girls' section.
Congratulations to everyone involved on a memorable day for Derry schools.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at news@derrynow.com

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie