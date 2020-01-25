GALLERY: Derry schools stars in Ulster Championships

There was significant success for Derry schools at the Ulster Schools Cross Country Championships held at Finn Valley AC on Tuesday.

On a great course, several promising local athletes showed their quality as they came up against some of the best young athletes in the country.

Thornhill College came out on top in both the Mini and Minor sections while they also edged out Lumen Christi to come out on top in the Junior Section.

In the Intermediate Girls section, Loreto College from Letterkenny held firm for first place but there were good showings from the Derry schools, with St. Mary's and Thornhill finishing in second and third place respectively.

Lumen Christi finished in second place in the Intermediate Boys, and there was superb success for the Lumen senior teams, who took first place in both the girls' and boys' sections. Thornhill finished in third place overall in the girls' section.

Congratulations to everyone involved on a memorable day for Derry schools.