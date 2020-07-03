GALLERY: Local primary school second in NI in Virtual Sports Day

A County Derry primary school has beaten off competition from over 500 schools to finish as runners-up in a Northern Ireland-wide virtual sports day.

Pupils from St Patrick’s and St Joseph’s Primary School Glenullin/Garvagh took part in the Healthy Kidz Virtual Sports Day challenge, recording results in an app designed for the competition.

The competition encouraged children to record a 20-day streak of activity to be entered into a draw for a £20 Spar voucher alongside the main event.

P5 pupil Grace Bradley clinched a ‘fun day’ prize for her class by recording the highest number of points over five weeks, while P6 pupil Aoibhinn Mullan took home the voucher.

The school’s Sports Day co-ordinator, Sheena McKeown, was delighted with the effort made by all the children.

“It was such a good achievement, given the fact that we aren’t in school and we’re not together, we still did so well,” she told the County Derry Post.

“It didn’t just revolve around the Sports Day, children could get points for wellbeing and staying off their electronic devices.”