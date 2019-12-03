Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Margaret marks 90th birthday by donating birthday cash to sight charity

Castledawson woman celebrated her 90th birthday by raising cash towards a special 'Talking Book' service for those living with severe sight problems.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

A Castledawson woman celebrated her 90th birthday by raising cash towards a special 'Talking Book' service for those living with severe sight problems.
By asking friends and family for donations, Margaret Brown raised an amazing £300 towards the Mid Ulster Talking Book Challenge for the Royal National Institute of Blind people (RNIB).
Margaret has enjoyed Talking Books for many years since her central vision started to deteriorate in her 60s due to age-related macular degeneration. When her family suggested the alternative gift idea Margaret was delighted, saying: “That’s a great idea. Sure I don’t need anything!”
Margaret’s daughter Irene said: “Friends and family were very generous and we had a lovely get together in the home for mum.
“Of course she got other little things as well, but mum really appreciated the donations towards RNIB. 
“She’s had a lot of support from RNIB’s local Community Access Worker Jackie Cotton, and Mark Waterman from sensory support over the years, making sure she has anything to make life that bit easier and more enjoyable. “She’s been stocked with Talking Books and newspapers, has a talking watch and clock and lots of other things they’ve suggested.
“She also really enjoyed attending the local Insight visually impaired group, facilitated by Jackie, for many years.
“I would have accompanied her on trips and dinners. She loved them.
“With her more limited mobility now she loves her talking books, particularly biographies in these later years, and listening to gospel music and speakers.”
 Jackie Cotton, RNIB’s Community Access Worker for the Mid Ulster Area said: We’re so grateful to Margaret, Irene and their family and friends for supporting the Mid Ulster Community Talking Book Challenge.
“In the past year we’ve seen a 38% increase in RNIB Talking Books subscribers so we know this service is in demand from people in the local community.
“Their donations will help us create even more books for people of all ages to enjoy for years to come.
“RNIB is committed to making every day better for blind and partially sighted people across Northern Ireland, but we simply can't do it alone.
“Right now, we can only support one in three people affected by sight loss, but together, we can smash the barriers that stop people with sight loss thriving.”
If you’d like to join the community effort to sponsor RNIB Talking Books, don’t hesitate to contact RNIB NI’s Area Fundraising Manager Hazel Stirling on hazel.stirling@rnib.org.uk or 07879 435231. For fundraising ideas, visit rnib.org.uk/
sponsortalkingbooks”
 To register to receive RNIB’s Talking Books call the RNIB Helpline on 0303 123 9999 or visit rnib.org.uk/TalkingBooks
 

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

screen works

Derry student Laura Kelly with Costume Designer Lisa Lavery who has more than 20 years’ experience in the film and television industry. The students were taking part in the ScreenWorks programme, fun

Derry girl Laura has designs on success

More News

screen works

Derry student Laura Kelly with Costume Designer Lisa Lavery who has more than 20 years’ experience in the film and television industry. The students were taking part in the ScreenWorks programme, fun

Home

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at news@derrynow.com

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie