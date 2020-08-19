St Patrick's College, Maghera, celebrates exam results

Contact
The pupils of St Patrick's College, Maghera, have been celebrating a positive set of AS and A2 results following their release last week.
Principal of the College, Mrs Brenda Mussen, said she was proud of the pupils' achievement at a difficult time.
“Overall, our results are better than they have ever been before. We are currently sitting at 82 per cent A* to C at A-Level, which I am delighted with,” she told the County Derry Post.
“I am so proud of the students, particularly this year, because they have come through so much. I am always proud of our St Patrick's students, you could take them anywhere.
“I know that they will go on and continue to make us proud. Every year we look back at our students who are graduating and you're seeing the numbers who get very successful results.”
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Criticism of the standardisation used by CCEA for the 2020 A-Level results forced Peter Weir into a U-turn.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.