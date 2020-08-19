St Patrick's College, Maghera, celebrates exam results

The pupils of St Patrick's College, Maghera, have been celebrating a positive set of AS and A2 results following their release last week.

Principal of the College, Mrs Brenda Mussen, said she was proud of the pupils' achievement at a difficult time.

“Overall, our results are better than they have ever been before. We are currently sitting at 82 per cent A* to C at A-Level, which I am delighted with,” she told the County Derry Post.

“I am so proud of the students, particularly this year, because they have come through so much. I am always proud of our St Patrick's students, you could take them anywhere.

“I know that they will go on and continue to make us proud. Every year we look back at our students who are graduating and you're seeing the numbers who get very successful results.”