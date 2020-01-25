GALLERY: Civic reception for Limavady CrossFit's Michael

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Sean Bateson recently hosted a reception for Michael Walsh who took 1st place at the International Functional Fitness Federation - IF3 World Championships in Australia, within the 35-39 age group category.

