Gallery: CCÉ Baile na gCailleach Christmas Fundraiser kicks off the festive season in style

The Cosh Bar and Grill was filled to capacity recently with traditional Irish arts supporters who came out to celebrate and raise funds for the city's branch of Comhaltas.

With the frost outside, there was certainly warmth inside as friends, families and Irish arts enthusiasts gathered for an evening of ceol agus craic.

Among esteemed guests, the branch was delighted to welcome Reverend David Latimer of Derry First Presbyterian Church, Eamon Graham, Chair of Ulster Comhaltas and his wife Eibhlín, and Councillor Mary Durkan of the SDLP.

As well as this, the branch saw staunch support not only from its own membership but from members of other Comhaltas branches from County Derry, County Donegal, County Tyrone and County Antrim. Everyone in attendance enjoyed a beautiful meal and there was plenty of music, song, dance and storytelling throughout the evening which had everyone in high spirits. We would also like to acknowledge the generosity of the countless individuals and businesses who donated an array of amazing prizes for the raffle.

Finally, we would like to thank our host venue Studio 2, Skeoge who provide us with sterling support and a wonderful arts facility to host our classes and events all-year-round. Our Christmas music session will be in Studio 2 this Friday, December 13 at 8pm and everyone is welcome, we will have some special guests, refreshments, prizes for the children and hope to see all the Christmas jumpers out in full force.