Gallery: Ballinascreen Traditional Music Group host annual bi-lingual workshops

Staff Reporter

BallinascreenTraditional Music Group held its annual bi-lingual workshops on November 23 in St Colm's High School, Draperstown.
Once again the event proved to be a great success which was enjoyed by all those who took part.
This was an invaluable opportunity for the children to receive expert tuition in a wide variety of traditional instruments including fiddle, tin whistle, harp, banjo, bodhrán/drumming, accordion and traditional singing.
Our tutors were suitably impressed by the range of talent that the children displayed on the day.
We had Caolán Hendron for the banjo; Brigeen Mitchell for the tin whistle; Damien McKee for the accordion; Jack Warnock for the traditional singing; Ciaran Hanna for the concertina; Eoin McKee for the bodhrán; Grainne Meyers for the harp and Johnny Murphy for the fiddle, not forgetting Conchúr Ó Muirí who kept a beady on the organised confusion that was the games.
We also had the ever patient Bronagh Hughes who coaxed the beginners along.
After the workshops everyone gathered together for a session in the hall where they joined with their tutors in showcasing what they had learnt on the day.
Chairperson Colm Murray thanked everyone who made the effort to attend a most enjoyable day. He expressed his sincere gratitude to St Colm's for the use of their premises and Mid-Ulster District Council whose continued support we could not do without.

