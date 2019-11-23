Schools all across Mid Ulster take part in cross country competition

Schools across Mid Ulster have taken part in the annual School Cross Country Competition organised by Mid Ulster District Council. It proved a resounding success.

The annual School Cross Country Competition involving Primary and Post Primary Schools from across the district offers Primary Schools the opportunity to take part an organised cross country event, and Post Primary Schools an additional chance to prepare for the Northern Ireland cross country finals.

The competition is open to Primary School children aged P5-7 and Post Primary Schools Year 8 and 9, 10 and 11 and 12+.

This gives participants the opportunity to have at least 2 attempts at a particular age group competition.

Three heats for the Primary Schools were held in Dungannon Park, Mid Ulster Sports Arena and Tobermore in October, leading to an overall Finals Day on November 5.

Post Primary Schools competitors went straight to the finals day.

Deputy Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Clement Cuthbertson, presenting the winners with their prizes at Mid Ulster Sports Arena, congratulated all of those who had taken part in the competition.

“It is wonderful to see young people who are very keen sportspeople thoroughly enjoying their day and it bodes well for the health and well-being of our district in the future that some of its youngest citizens are keen to continue their involvement in sport,” he said.

“Their individual schools are so proud of their pupils’ achievements both at in the heats and at the final.

They have shown amazing resilience and dedication to sport, and everyone is to be congratulated on their performances.”