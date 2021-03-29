LISTEN: Devine excited about American rally debut

Contact
Derry racing duo Callum Devine and Josh McErlean will make their American debuts at the Dirtfish Olympus Rally in Washington later this month.
McErlean, from Kilrea, is the current Billy Coleman Irish Young Driver of the Year, a title previously held by Park man Devine.
Michael McMullan got Callum Devine's reaction to the news.
