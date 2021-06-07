LISTEN: CDP Political Podcast: Ep4: Cllr Richard Holmes

The UUP councillor talks about the reporting of the council's finances and its development as a commercial entity.

Reporter:

Liam Tunney

County Derry UUP councillor Richard Holmes set to assume the chain of office in Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council this evening, taking over from DUP Mayor Mark Fielding.

The Garvagh man has wasted no time in making his presence felt, and has jointly agreed with the outgoing mayor to facilitate the hearing of legal opinion around a call-in on the Tourism Events Recovery Fund after tonight's Council AGM.

In February, he spoke to Derry Now about the effect coverage of the financial scandals had on the council, and discussed the development of its commercial side.

Podcast is also available to listen to on the following platforms:

Spotify

SoundCloud

Google Podcasts

PocketCasts

Breaker

RadioPublic

