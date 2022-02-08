WATCH: Highlights from Round 6 of Rallysport Association Winter Series

Round 6 of the Rallysport Association Winter Series recently took place at Aghadowey and Ballykelly.
The unique RSA event formula has become popular with competitors and spectators due to the virtually non-stop high-speed action from a wide and diverse range of rally cars and the fastest growing development in European motorsport, the incredibly exciting internationally built racing buggies.
Next up will be the Rallysport Association ‘Valentines Rally Sprints 2022’ will take place on Saturday February 12 and 19 on the support lanes and runways at the superb Shackleton Industrial/Airfield Complex in Ballykelly.
The RSA has developed a new event formula for this event which has attracted a phenomenal interest from the rally fraternity from all corners of Ireland at the start of a new season of Irish rallysport.
For additional information, in-car videos, and event details contact The Rallysport Association on (048) 3839 3344 / 07788 598461 or visit the official RSA website www.therallysportassociation.com.
