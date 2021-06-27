WATCH: Foyle Harps beat Maiden City to win the McAlinden Cup

D&D top scorer Calvin McCallion on target twice

Kelly's Eurospar McAlinden Cup Final

Foyle Harps 4

Maiden City 0

Foyle Harps won this year’s McAlinden Cup final by beating Maiden City 4-0 at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium.

Dean Brown opened the scoring early on but the game turned in the five minutes before half time when Maiden City defender Jamie Robinson was dismissed for a second bookable offence. Harps immediately took advantage with Man of the Match Calvin McCallion scoring twice to make it 3-0 at the break.

Maiden City, to their credit, never gave up despite the circumstances, but they couldn’t make inroads into the scoreline and Odhran Scarlett made it 4-0 as Foyle Harps won the first silverware of the season in the 100th season of D&D football.

