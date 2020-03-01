WATCH: Ulster champion Paddy Rogers reflects on his elite title win

Contact
New Ulster Elite champion Paddy Rogers could be eyeing a crack at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.
Ciaran Quinn, who coaches him with Kieran Casey and Adrian Brolly, feels the club's first Ulster Elite champion has more to offer.
After beating Newry's Dennis Boriskins last Tuesday night, the superheavyweight champion was treated to a hero's welcome on Saturday night at a surprise party at his local St John's Boxing Club in Swatragh.
After having four days to digest it, Paddy was still buzzing.
“It's the highest high, I can't even explain it,” he told the County Derry Post.
“It was a sold-out Ulster Hall, it's live on TV, the atmosphere...with people shouting and roaring your name.” he said.
“It's hard to put words on it, it's hard to know if I'll every be able to put words on it. You feel like you are floating through that ring and it felt like you were a tonne weight a minute ago.”
